Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Allen beat Kattar in October after the American suffered a leg injury

British featherweight Arnold Allen will face former champion Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night on 15 April in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ipswich's Allen, 29, who has won all 10 of his UFC fights, beat Calvin Kattar in October to rise to fourth in the rankings.

Hawaii's Holloway, 31, is ranked first and considered one of the best featherweights of all time.

He has won 19 of his 26 UFC fights across 11 years in the promotion.

Holloway held the featherweight title between 2017 and 2019 and defended it three times before defeat by long-term rival Alexander Volkanovski.

Australia's Volkanovski has moved up to lightweight and faces title holder Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 on Saturday, but has said he wants to stay active in both divisions.

The co-main event in Perth, Australia, sees Yair Rodriguez face Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight belt.

Should Allen beat Holloway, he would be in a strong position to challenge the victor of a future undisputed title bout between Volkanovski and Rodriguez or Emmett.