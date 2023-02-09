Islam Makhachev has the UFC lightweight title which Khabib Nurmagomedov once held

When Islam Makhachev steps into the octagon to defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 on Saturday, he will do so without Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

Russia's Makhachev, 31, has been coached by long-time friend Nurmagomedov in recent fights, but the former UFC champion suggested he was stepping away from the sport in January external-link to spend more time with his family.

Nurmagomedov, 34, is regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, winning all 29 of his bouts over a 12-year career before retiring in 2020.

He has been instrumental in his compatriot's journey to the title, which culminated in a submission victory over Charles Oliveira in October, with elements of Makhachev's high-pressure wrestling style echoing Nurmagomedov's.

Despite not being in Perth for the fight with Australia's home favourite Volkanovski, Makhachev says he still speaks to Nurmagomedov every day on the phone.

"Every morning he asks me my weight, always. He makes a plan, how to cut weight, everything," Makhachev told ESPN. external-link

"He taught me a lot. Now he sends me a message every day asking 'what do you eat'? I think maybe he is more nervous because he is not here to say all these things, but he gives me good advice.

"When it's someone from your team, you are brothers. Maybe that's why he has not travelled, because you are always nervous, always the pressure. It is not good you know, for your mind."

'It's like Makhachev already knows everything'

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov were both trained by the latter's late father Abdulmanap

Makhachev is making the first defence of his title against featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one Volkanovski, who is stepping up a division to challenge for a second belt.

Makhachev is number two in the pound-for-pound rankings and also holds the current second-longest winning streak in the UFC with 11, behind Volkanovski's 12.

Makhachev's head coach Javier Mendez says although Nurmagomedov's presence will be missed, the lightweight champion's fighting credentials speak for themselves and he has a strong team around him.

"It works two ways. Not having Khabib here sucks because I love him around here, and from that respect for Islam too, because having his knowledge, having his energy, having his wisdom is incredible for us," Mendez told Submission Radio. external-link

"But we have a job to do, Islam has a lot of great coaches. Khabib got the most attention, but he wasn't the number one biggest coach.

"The great thing about Islam is he's low maintenance, kind of like he already knows everything. He's that good."

Like Volkanovski, Makhachev has stated his intention to move up a division and challenge for the welterweight title if he continues to dominate at lightweight.

Although Nurmagomedov fought at welterweight early in his career, he spent the entirety of his UFC stint at lightweight.

Mendez says Nurmagomedov was more than good enough to move up a division, and sees the same potential in Makhachev.

"I 100% see that [Makhachev moving up]. I think he can do that because Islam wishes that and when he wishes that, he will train, clear out the division, move up and will it to happen," he said.

"I never saw Khabib ever talk anything other than lightweight. But in my eyes, what I saw in the gym, Khabib could have been the lightweight, welterweight and middleweight champion."