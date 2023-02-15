Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Liz Carmouche will defend her world title in a rematch with Deanna Bennett as Bellator returns to Hawaii for a double header in April.

The fight headlines Friday night before the bantamweight Grand Prix concludes as interim champion Raufeon Stots faces Patchy Mix at Bellator 295 on Saturday.

Hawaii's Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will take on Japan's Kana Watanabe in the co-main event.

The event on 21-22 April will be live on BBC iPlayer.

Undisputed flyweight champion Carmouche, 38, is looking for her sixth win a row when she takes on fellow American Bennett, who she beat in September 2020.

Bennett, 38, will be hoping to stretch her winning run to four fights and claim her first world title with victory over Carmouche.

On the following night, 34-year-old American Stots can set up a title fight against friend and undisputed bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis with victory over Mix, 29.

The winner of the fight will also earn $1m (£832,830).