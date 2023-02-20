Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

O'Neill has not fought since February 2022 due to a knee injury

Scotland-born flyweight Casey O'Neill will fight Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 in London this March.

The 25-year-old has not fought in over a year due to a knee injury.

O'Neill is unbeaten in nine UFC fights, with her last victory coming via a split decision against Roxanne Modafferi in February 2022.

Maia is ranked eighth in the division and has won two of her four fights since challenging Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC title.