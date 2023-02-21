Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 291 Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 25 February Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer from 16:30 GT and live text commentary and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app from 21:00 GMT.

Bellator has announced all its fight nights in America and Europe in 2023 will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer.

Welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov's return to fighting at Bellator 291 in Dublin on Saturday will be the first event covered by the new deal.

The fight night also includes Ireland's Peter Queally, Sinead Kavanagh and Ciaran Clarke.

US events to be shown live include Bellator 292 on 10 March and Bellator 293 on 31 March.

"We've enjoyed an incredibly successful relationship with the BBC to date, so we're delighted to announce a renewal of this partnership which has made world class MMA action more accessible than ever to fans in the UK," Bellator's head of Europe David Green said.

"Our 2023 calendar shows the promotion is going from strength to strength and we're excited to continue bringing all our events and this amazing sport to as many people in the UK as possible."

Britons Michael 'Venom ' Page and Linton Vassell feature at Bellator 292 while Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt takes on American legend Cat Zingano at Bellator 293.

On Saturday, Amosov returns from a year-long absence to defend his welterweight title against interim champion Logan Storley.

Amosov has not fought since joining the Ukrainian military to help defend his country from Russia's invasion. Storley beat Page last May in London to claim the interim title in the champion's absence.

Dublin-based Portuguese Pedro Carvalho's featherweight fight against Canadian Jeremy Kennedy is the co-main event.