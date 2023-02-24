Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Yaroslav Amosov (left) is unbeaten in 26 MMA fights

Bellator 291 Venue: 3Arena, Dublin Date: Saturday, 25 February

Yaroslav Amosov was draped in the Ukrainian flag as he and Logan Storley both weighed in at 169.4lbs for their undisputed welterweight contest on Saturday in Dublin.

Interim champion Storley challenges unbeaten champion Amosov for the Bellator title on his return to action.

Amosov, 28, has been fighting in the Ukrainian army during Russia's invasion.

Ireland's Peter Queally and Sinead Kavanagh made weight for their bouts.

Lightweight Queally takes on Bryce Logan looking to end a two-fight losing streak while Dubliner Kavanagh faces New Zealand's Janay Harding in her first fight since a horrific knee injury a year ago.

Dublin-based Portuguese Pedro Carvalho is the co-main event alongside Canadian featherweight Jeremy Kennedy.

Amosov is unbeaten in 26 fights and stepped away from his MMA career in February 2022 to fight in the Ukrainian army.

Storley, 30, was crowned interim champion in Amosov's absence in May by defeating Briton Michael Page in London.

Amosov holds the longest unbeaten record of any of the world champions in the UFC and Bellator.

He has spent the week telling his story and promoting peace in Ukraine, where he intends to return once Saturday's fight is over.

"War leaves marks and it definitely left a mark on me. And it's not over, it's still going on and people are still dying," Amosov said.

"They are attacking [civilians], flying around and dropping bombs, killing innocent people left and right. What's the explanation for that?

"As soon as this fight's over, I'm going to go back to Ukraine."