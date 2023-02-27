Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Cory McKenna is based in the United States to pursue her UFC ambitions

Welsh strawweight Cory McKenna is targeting a summer return after signing a new deal with the UFC.

The Cwmbran fighter improved her professional record to 8-2 with a superb victory over American favourite Cheyanne Vlismas at UFC Vegas 66 in December.

The 23-year-old enjoyed almost 10 minutes of control time before winning the bout by unanimous decision.

McKenna went in as underdog and admits it is a role she is happy to play.

"Honestly I prefer it," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"I always joke that if you set expectations low you can't do anything but impress people, so I feel like it takes pressure off.

"I'm now fighting these girls who are highly talented prospects.

"Cheyanne had a lot of hype around her and I know she'd had a little lay-off, but everyone was touting her as the next big thing and she got thrown my way."

Back-to-back victories to end 2022 saw McKenna move up the strawweight division and she now has her sights set on becoming ranked [top 15].

"That's the play, that's goal," she said.

"Depending on who they throw at me, how the fights go and my health, I would love that but I'm not going to put too much stake in being like 'I want this by the end of 2023.'"

Fighting illness

McKenna returned to sparring training this week after suffering with multiple illnesses.

"I got sick on fight week on the Tuesday, I had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

"On fight day a couple of guys in my corner were looking at each other with me wheezing but we managed to get it done.

"The next day I woke up and I was messed up, I was out of it going through the airport - I basically had to be brought through the airport all delirious so I was in bed for about three weeks with that.

"I then got a really bad stomach virus that put me in the emergency room and shortly afterwards I got Covid, it's been a pretty rough run!"

L-R: Jack Mason, Cory McKenna, Hector Fajardo, Urijah Faber

The ring outside the ring

Despite battling illness, McKenna summoned the strength to go for a walk with her partner, fellow mixed martial artist Hector Fajardo, after the fight.

Her coaching team were keen to make sure that Fajardo would have a window of opportunity after the bout to propose.

"Urijah [Faber] and Jack [Mason] were so excited that they actually kind of ruined the surprise a little bit, but it was adorable!

"They were like, 'no, no, you two should go, have some time alone!', and I was 'okay, subtle!'

"We've got a lot of great memories there so it tied in perfectly."

McKenna says having a partner in the same profession has been really beneficial and makes "life a lot easier".

"We eat clean, we're both in the gym seven days a week.

"There's never 'oh just skip the gym for me', 'why have you got to do this?' or 'I want to do this instead.'

"It's always 100 per cent support and that's what you need as an athlete."

During her spell on the sidelines McKenna enjoyed doing commentary for A1 Combat.

"I've started to feel a bit more confident in everything," she said.

"At first it's a bit nerve racking because if you mess up one little thing you'll have 100 trolls giving you grief.

"It's definitely a different kind of nerves to the fighting but I think it's a good opportunity and allows you to be more analytical of fights, break stuff down and implement your knowledge of your sport in a different avenue.

"I've been having fun with the other opportunities MMA opens up for you and I'd like to keep making career moves inside and outside the UFC cage.