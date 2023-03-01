Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Darren Till has 18 wins and five losses in his MMA career

Darren Till has left the UFC after eight years with the MMA promotion.

The Liverpudlian was removed from the UFC rankings on Wednesday and confirmed on Twitter he had asked to be released from his contract.

"They happily agreed to release me, which I appreciate. I'm not going anywhere, [I've] got big plans to execute and I'll be back," he said.

Till, 30, has lost his past three fights and has won only once in six contests since 2018.

He has also struggled with several injuries in recent years, but suggested his exit from the UFC was to focus on issues outside of fighting.

Till moved up to middleweight in 2019 after following an unsuccessful title challenge in September 2018 with a second-round knockout defeat by Jorge Masvidal at UFC London.

He beat Kelvin Kelvin Gastelum on his debut, but then lost to Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson and most recently Dricus du Plessis last December.