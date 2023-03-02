Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jon Jones has 26 wins and one loss on his MMA record, as well as one no-contest in 2017

Jon Jones feels he has been cleared of being a "steroid cheat" after changes to the threshold levels for certain prohibited drugs.

Former UFC champion Jones was banned for 15 months in 2017 after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

But the 35-year-old says "under the new legal limit" introduced by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) in 2019 he would have been cleared.

"I feel set free. People considered me a cheater," Jones said.

"Now, if that same rule would have applied back then, it would have never even made the media. It would have never been a deal at all."

Jones tested positive for the steroid turinabol before his light-heavyweight title rematch with Daniel Cormier in 2017.

He was subsequently banned by Usada, which overturned his victory and ruled the fight a no-contest.

While Jones would still have been investigated under the new rules, he would have been cleared if it was proven he did not intentionally ingest the drug.

"Usada has changed some of the rules regarding picogram levels and what's allowed, and I've come to find out that all my findings were under the new legal limit, meaning I would have been cleared from every test I've ever taken," Jones said.

"My win over Daniel Cormier [in 2017] would not be a no-contest. It would be a knockout. A KO victory."

The 15-month suspension in 2017 was the second doping ban Jones served in his career.

He was previously suspended for one year due to a positive test in July 2016 when banned substances clomiphene and letrozole were found in his system.

Before Jones served each of his suspensions, Usada said it was satisfied the New York-born fighter had not intentionally doped.

"It was hell being considered a steroid cheat, and I'm glad that people can see clearly now that I never was, and I feel set free," Jones added.

Jones returns to action on Saturday at UFC 285 after a three-year lay-off.

The former light-heavyweight champion moves up to heavyweight to fight Frenchman Ciryl Gane for the vacant title.