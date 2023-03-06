Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Stevie Ray has 25 wins in his career and 11 losses

Scotland's Stevie Ray will return to action against Brazil's Natan Schulte on 14 April at PFL 3 in Las Vegas.

Ray, 32, reached the final of the PFL lightweight tournament in 2022, missing out on a $1m (£830,000) prize and a world title when he was defeated by Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

The former UFC fighter massively upset the odds to reach the 2022 final and aims to go one better in 2023.

Ray has 25 wins and 11 losses in his career while Schulte, 31, is 23-5.

Schulte has twice won the PFL lightweight tournament.

In the main event of the night, reigning champion Aubin-Mercier meets former UFC contender Shane Burgos in his first fight with the PFL.

The PFL uses a tournament style, with fighters competing in a league before advancing to the knockout stages and eventual final.

The MMA promotion offers a $1m (£830,000) prize to their champions, with Manchester's Brendan Loughnane becoming the first Briton to achieve the feat in November.

Loughnane begins his season against Brazilian Marlon Moraes on 1 April.