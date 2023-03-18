Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Casey O'Neill lost by unanimous decision against Jennifer Maia

Two Scots secured victories at UFC 286 in London but compatriot Casey O'Neill sustained a first professional defeat.

O'Neill lost by unanimous decision against Brazil's Jennifer Maia in the women's flyweight bout. It was O'Neill's 10th fight.

Earlier, Chris Duncan defeated Venezuelan Omar Morales by split decision in a men's lightweight bout.

And Joanne Wood won, also by split decision, against women's flyweight opponent Luana Carolina of Brazil.

Duncan has nine wins and one loss while Wood's record is now 16 wins from 24.