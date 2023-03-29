Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

'This belt symbolises everything I've been through' - Loughnane on becoming first British PFL champion

There were a few moments following Brendan Loughnane's PFL featherweight title win when he wondered whether he would ever fight again.

With victory over Bubba Jenkins in November, Loughnane claimed a $1m (£811,500) prize and earned the 26th win of a 30-fight career where he has never been knocked out or submitted.

The Mancunian also became the PFL's first British champion, but as he reflected over the following weeks, the 33-year-old started to wonder what else was left for him to achieve in the sport.

And then it hit him.

"I realised there's so much left in the tank. The engine is still firing so I thought so it would be a shame to waste these primal years," Loughnane tells BBC Sport.

"I'm still moving and keeping up with the 21-year-olds in the gym and it feels good so I'm like 'why waste it?'

"The last thing I want to do is be sat in the pub when I'm 50 years old saying 'I could have done more'. So here I am. Fresh, ready and hungrier than ever."

Loughnane, as defending champion, will enter his third PFL season when he faces Brazil's Marlon Moraes in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

The Briton enters the bout on a four-fight win streak, while 34-year-old Moraes only has one victory in six fights - although he is a former UFC title challenger.

Loughnane says cementing his legacy is now a top priority.

"What better way to start a legacy than fighting Marlon Moraes?" he said.

"Someone who has got a knockout win over a current UFC champion [Aljamain Sterling] and a win over a former UFC champion [Jose] Aldo."

"He's got some big names on his record and I need people like Marlon to secure my legacy in the sport. He's a name that keeps me hungry."

'The PFL changed my life'

Loughnane joined the UFC's Leon Edwards as Britain's second current MMA world champion

The PFL has experienced significant growth since its debut season in 2018 with its owners now championing the promotion as the world's second-biggest, behind the UFC.

The promotion has expanded further this year, launching a European circuit, and also making big-name signings like YouTuber Jake Paul, with speculation former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could also be set to join. external-link

Loughnane says it is an exciting time to be part of the organisation and he is proud to be one of its faces.

"[The PFL] deserve it. They're doing everything right for the sport. They're treating their fighters well," said Loughnane.

"I'm so happy they are getting the love they deserve because they have changed my life and a lot of other people's lives.

"I'm really happy to be leading from the front. I have so much love and respect for the owners because we've been pushing this together for a long time now and it's finally getting to where it needs to be."

The PFL's seasonal format, where athletes of each division qualify from groups to reach semi-finals followed by the final, has been described as "gruelling" by Loughnane in the past.

He fought four times last year and only had one month off following his title win, before he was back in training camp on 5 January for the 2023 season.

Despite the intense schedule, he is relishing the challenge.

"It's mad isn't it. How am I back in here now again?" Loughnane said.

"But all I've ever asked for in my career is activity. Because I train all day anyway, and [the PFL] give me activity in abundance, I can't complain.

"It's better to be active and using the primal years fighting, rather than sitting around talking about fighting like most fighters do."

'Even the bin men stopped for me'

After beating Jenkins in November, Loughnane went on a road trip down Route 66 in the US, before spending some time in Las Vegas, cornering his friend and former UFC star Darren Till.

When he eventually arrived back home in Manchester, the celebrations began.

"I had the homecoming party where all my friends, family and everyone who's ever supported me came along, it was incredible," said Loughnane.

"I was just there having pints with everyone and Till was there with me and all my friends and family. I took a picture with everyone with the belt.

"Even walking to the local shop, the bin men were stopping, it's a great feeling."

Loughnane then spent a few weeks in Dubai, before flying to Thailand to fully immerse himself back in training.

"I like to dip in and out of Manchester now because I get too comfortable there sometimes," he said.

"I've got to realise that my chapters aren't written yet. My book's not written so I've got to get myself out a bit."