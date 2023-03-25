Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Ditcheva earned the seventh finish of her career.

Britain's Dakota Ditcheva dominated Malin Hermansson as she secured a first-round submission win at PFL Europe's debut show in Newcastle.

Ditcheva, 24, finished Sweden's Hermansson with a rear-naked choke to extend the unbeaten start to her career to eight.

Ditcheva advances to the flyweight play-off semi-finals in Paris on 30 September.

"I feel a bit sorry for the woman who's going to face me next," said Ditcheva.

"I'm very proud of myself, this means a lot. It's the first time I've carried a show like this. I'm only 24, not been in the MMA game long and felt a lot of pressure this week."

In the main event at the sold-out Vertu Motors Arena, British light-heavyweight Simeon Powell submitted Mohamed Amine in the second round to join Ditcheva in the semi-finals.

Powell, 24, out-grappled the Netherlands' Amine, controlling the fight on the ground throughout before ending the fight with an arm triangle choke.

Ditcheva shines among European PFL stars

The PFL has experienced significant growth since its debut season in 2018 with its owners now championing the promotion as the world's second-biggest, behind the UFC.

The event in Newcastle was the first show of the promotion's European league - a symbol of its growth - and expansion to its global circuit - featuring 32 fighters from Europe.

The eventual winners from each of four weight classes will secure a $100,000 (£82,000) prize and spot in the PFL's global league next season.

The promotion's global league follows a similar format to the European one, but features fighters from all over the world with a $1m (£820,000) prize for the winner from each division.

Former British Muay Thai champion Ditcheva has been touted as a potential star of the European version after winning the opening seven fights of her career.

It is the manner of her victories, however, that has prompted excitement among MMA fans and pundits, with six of those wins coming via knockout, with five in the first round.

Ditcheva's previous performances have drawn heavily from her Muay Thai background, dismantling opponents with her dangerous striking, but she showed equally dangerous grappling in her bout with Hermansson.

After controlling distance in the early stages via leg and body kicks, Ditcheva landed some knees in the clinch against the side of the cage, before taking Hermansson down.

After transitioning to the back from side control, Ditcheva locked in a rear-naked choke to the end the fight.

Following victory, Ditcheva was joined by her mum and former and former British kickboxer Lisa Howarth in celebration.

"I showed I'm not just striker," said Ditcheva.

"The other girls are giving it their all but you need more than split decision wins if you want to knock me out of this competition."

Powell impresses in headline slot

Powell earned the seventh finish of his eight-fight career

Like Ditcheva, Powell entered the fight against Amine having won the first seven fights of his career.

In the build-up, Powell had suggested his all-round MMA game would be too much for his opponent, who is primarily a kickboxer, and he backed up his prediction with his performance in the cage.

Powell controlled the majority of the opening round on the ground, transitioning to full mount and landing a series of left and rights, and followed suit in the second round before securing his fight-ending submission.

Powell was then joined by cornerman and former UFC star Brad Pickett in the cage, before dancing in celebration.

"Since you last saw me in August I haven't left the gym. You're seeing all the work I've put in," he said.

"I've got me a win bonus, and now I'm gonna party. This division is exciting but you're looking at the king."

Elsewhere, Lewis McGrillen-Evans earned an impressive first-round knockout in an all-British bantamweight bout with Salih Kulucan.

McGrillen-Evans, 22, was earmarked by PFL Europe head of fighter operations and former UFC star Dan Hardy as a fighter who could make a big impact in Newcastle, and he lived up to the pre-fight hype.

The Manchester athlete looked confident throughout, pushing forward with an array of strikes before stopping Kulucan with a pinpoint left hand to extend the unbeaten start to his career to seven.

PFL Europe's next show is in Berlin on 8 July and sees the lightweights and bantamweights start their campaigns.

Bouts are yet to be confirmed but British fighters Dominique Wooding and Connor Hughes will be in action, as well as Ireland's Frans Mlambo, Dylan Tuke and John Mitchell.

Following the play-offs in Paris, the finals take place at the 3Arena in Dublin on 8 December.