UFC 286: Leon Edwards reflects on his journey after title defence over Kamaru Usman

The UFC is targeting a return to London in July, says the promotion's president Dana White.

The organisation held its first numbered event in the UK in seven years as Britain's Leon Edwards defended his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 last month.

White says July's plan was to hold a smaller 'Fight Night' show, but he would prefer a pay-per-view event.

"London has been incredible to us, the fans have been amazing," said White.

"There's a lot of internal stuff that needs to be worked out but I'm working on it, I want it to be a pay-per-view."

Edwards' title win over Usman in August, where he became only the second British UFC champion in history, has prompted the promotion to capitalise on his popularity in the country by hosting bigger shows there.

His title defence at the O2 Arena last month saw the UFC's third event in London inside a year, with Fight Night shows taking place last March and July.

With White preferring another pay-per-view event to take place in the English capital this summer rather than a Fight Night however, it could indicate plans for Edwards to defend his title against Colby Covington.

White has said previously American Covington would be Edwards' next opponent, despite a bout between fellow contenders Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal taking place at UFC 287, which Burns won.

Speaking in the post-fight news conference before White, Burns all-but confirmed Covington was next for Edwards by saying he wants to fight the winner of the bout.

"It's almost a done deal, Colby and Leon, just the little details," said Brazil's Burns.

"But I'm going to be the back-up [fighter]. I'm not asking, I'm demanding because I'm going to do my training camp for five rounds, go to London and be the back-up. Then I'll be next in line."

After his win last month, Edwards said he disagreed that Covington should be next in line for a title shot.

Covington is second in the UFC welterweight rankings but his last fight was a decision win over Masvidal last February.

"I don't know how that makes sense. He's not fought for over a year and half," said Edwards.

"I don't know how he gets a title shot when there's other guys who have been active and deserve a shot and didn't sit out.

"I'm the king now and I feel I should decide who's next."