Stevie Ray loses by unanimous decision against Natan Schulte in Las Vegas
Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts
Stevie Ray opened his 2023 PFL season with defeat by Natan Schulte in Las Vegas.
The Scot, 33, lost by unanimous decision against the 31-year-old Brazilian in the lightweight bout.
Ray's record now stands at 25 wins and 12 losses.
Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier, American Clay Collard and Brazil's Raush Manfio and Bruno Miranda also won by unanimous decision in the lightweight division.