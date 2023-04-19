Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

All three judges gave Paddy Pimblett a 29-28 victory against Jared Gordon last December

Jared Gordon says he is living "rent free" in Paddy Pimblett's head after the Liverpudlian called for a rematch.

UFC lightweight Gordon lost a controversial points decision to Pimblett in December at UFC 282.

Pimblett, 28, recently called Gordon out after underdoing surgery.

"I'm clearly living rent free in his head," Gordon said. "Just had surgery, and he's in his recovery room in the hospital, and the first couple words he's talking about is Jared Gordon."

The win over Gordon maintained Pimblett's undefeated streak in the UFC.

Pimblett was criticised after the 29-28 scorecards in his favour in December and is eager to set the record straight with another fight.

He recently had surgery on his ankle, an injury the British fighter suffered in the first round of his fight against Gordon.

Pimblett filmed a video calling out Gordon from his hospital bed, saying the injury held him back in the fight.

Gordon, 34, fights Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 222 on Saturday in Las Vegas and believes a win over his domestic lightweight rival would elevate him above Pimblett.

"If it was worth it for me [he would fight Pimblett], but when I get past Bobby [Green], that's fighting backwards," Gordon said.

"So, unless they give me some really big spot and it would put me in the spotlight obviously, and it would grow my brand and grow me as a fighter, but at that point, it's more of risk for me fight-wise after I get through Bobby.

"But if they offer me something good and money, I might think about it."