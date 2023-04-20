Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 286: Leon Edwards reflects on his journey after title defence over Kamaru Usman

The UFC will return to the UK on 22 July for a second event after Leon Edwards successfully defended his title in London.

Welterweight Edwards, 31, beat Kamaru Usman in their trilogy encounter to retain his title last month.

It was the first time since 2016 that a British UFC champion has fought on home soil.

No fight details have been announced yet but Edwards has already said he wants to fight after the summer.

Edwards suggested he could return in September or October, with the UFC travelling to Abu Dhabi for an event on 21 October.

Molly McCann, Paddy Pimblett, Tom Aspinall and Arnold Allen could all feature on the July card if fit.

Pimblett recently underwent ankle surgery, heavyweight Aspinall is recovering from a long-term knee injury and featherweight Allen just lost his undefeated UFC record to American Max Holloway last weekend.