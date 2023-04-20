Close menu

Bellator 294: Liz Carmouche to defend title despite challenger DeAnna Bennett missing weight

Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Liz Carmocuhe and DeAnna Bennett weigh in and pose for pictures
DeAnna Bennett missed weight for her first fight with Liz Carmouche in 2020
Bellator 294 and 295 in Hawaii
Venue: Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, Honolulu Date: Friday, 21 and Saturday, 22 April
Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app for Bellator 294 at 01:30 BST (Saturday), with Bellator 295 at 01:00 (Sunday).

Flyweight challenger DeAnna Bennett missed weight by 1.2lb for her scheduled fight against Liz Carmouche on Friday in Hawaii.

Bennett, 38, twice attempted to make weight but eventually registered a 126.2lb for the 125lb contest.

The American will not be able to win the title as a result, but Carmouche has decided to go forward with the contest.

Bennett will also give up 30% of her fight purse for the rematch.

Carmouche, 39, beat Bennett in their first encounter in September 2020, but her opponent also missed weight for that non-title encounter - by a huge 5.7lb.

The reigning champion had the chance to agree to a catchweight fight without the belt on the line, but turned down that option.

Were Carmouche - who is on a five-fight winning streak - to lose, the flyweight title would become vacant.

Bellator 294 takes place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Friday night and will be live on BBC iPlayer.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC