Patchy Mix has entered the Bellator men's pound-for-pound rankings for the first time following his stunning knockout of Raufeon Stots in Hawaii.

American Mix, 29, enters in ninth after his first-round knee strike secured the interim bantamweight title.

Current champion Sergio Pettis faces Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in June, with Mix likely to face the winner.

Brazil's Freire, 35, is attempting to become the first three-division champion in Bellator history.

He is the current men's pound-for-pound number one, featherweight champion and former lightweight title holder.

Elsewhere, American Liz Carmouche cemented her number two spot in the women's pound-for-pound list after defending the flyweight title against DeAnna Bennett.

Her next fight could be against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who moves up to fifth in the pound-for-pound rankings following her victory against Kana Watanabe.

The bout - which Macfarlane says will be her last - is a dream match-up for the Hawaiian as she is a former training partner and close friend of Carmouche.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings 1. Patricio Pitbull (35-5 featherweight champion) 2. Vadim Nemkov (16-2 light heavyweight champion) 3. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0 welterweight champion) 4. AJ McKee (20-1 lightweight) 5. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0 lightweight champion) 6. Johnny Eblen (13-0 middleweight champion) 7. Ryan Bader (31-7 heavyweight champion) 8. Sergio Pettis (22-5 bantamweight champion) 9. Patchy Mix (18-1 interim bantamweight champion) 10. Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2 middleweight)