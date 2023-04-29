Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Brett Johns' recent fights include victory over Khurshed Kakhorov (R)

Welsh bantamweight Brett Johns will return to the cage at Bellator 296 in Paris on 12 May.

Johns, 31, takes on Brazilian 23-year-old Marcirley Alves da Silva (11-3).

The Swansea fighter is 19-3 in his career and 2-1 in Bellator after consecutive wins over Khurshed Kakhorov and Jordan Winski.

The card is headlined by middleweights Gegard Mousasi vs Fabian Edwards and lightweights Mansour Barnaoui versus Brent Primus.