Henry Cejudo is the only Olympic gold medallist to win a UFC title

In 2020 Henry Cejudo felt he had accomplished everything he wanted to in combat sports.

Citing a lack of challenges, which had depleted his motivation to keep fighting, he retired immediately after his win over Dominick Cruz - with his name already etched into history.

In 2008 Cejudo represented the United States at the Beijing Olympics, winning Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling.

After transitioning to MMA, he became a UFC champion at flyweight in 2018 and bantamweight a year later, becoming the fourth fighter in the promotion's history to hold two titles from separate divisions at the same time.

Cejudo is the only person to win an Olympic gold medal and a UFC belt, inspiring the nickname 'Triple C' in homage to his three championships.

But during his time away from the sport, he realised he wants more and his competitive edge has been rekindled.

Cejudo, 36, already regarded as one of the all-time great MMA fighters, saw an opportunity to cement his place at the very top.

On Saturday at UFC 288 in New Jersey, he returns to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title he vacated three years ago.

Fellow American Sterling, 33, won the title in 2021 and has made two successful defences since.

"Me coming back is gold-driven and history-driven," Cejudo tells BBC Sport. "I see easy money with Aljamain, I really do.

"It just makes sense in every way - business, history, timing. I consider myself fairly young at 36.

"These are the challenges that I like, that's the stuff that really wakes me up in the morning. It's a challenge within me. It's just cool to have a bar that can motivate you and push you.

"That's what I want to be remembered for - to be the greatest combat athlete of all time."

'It's harder to win Olympic gold than a UFC title'

Cejudo, 21, iss the youngest American to win Olympic wrestling gold

Cejudo joined the UFC in 2014 and has 10 wins from 12 fights in the promotion, earning wins over former champions Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Cruz.

He is one of only three fighters in UFC history to hold titles in two separate divisions and successfully defend them, alongside Amanda Nunes and Daniel Cormier.

Despite his success in MMA, Cejudo ranks his Olympic gold as the championship he is most proud of.

"It's so much harder to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling [than a UFC title], said Cejudo.

"There is a window of opportunity there. In the UFC you're gonna be pushed to the title if you have a good right hand and win. It's not comparable in reality."

Cejudo has proven just as adept at striking in the octagon, with his past three wins coming via knockouts, but he maintains having a strong base in wrestling is the most important component to being a successful mixed martial artist.

"If you think wrestling is not the most important base in MMA, you're just not being honest with yourself," said Cejudo.

"Wrestling is what's made all of us - from [heavyweight champion] Jon Jones to Demetrious Johnson, to Cormier to myself. The toughest, greatest and oldest sport on planet Earth."

'A good hero needs his haters'

Alongside his Triple C nickname, Cejudo has also embraced a 'King of Cringe' persona - a nickname bestowed on him following his awkward attempts to gain publicity before some of his fights.

Stunts include Cejudo kicking face-shaped pillows of his past opponents before a press conference, wearing a crown and carrying a magic wand.

Despite the American's goofy antics - which Cejudo admits are a gimmick to promote his fights and brand - he points to MMA greats coming to him for coaching advice as a true symbol of the respect he carries in the sport.

"A lot of people get confused by me. They're like 'I don't like him', but that's kind of my point. A good hero does need his haters," laughs Cejudo.

"But the legends speak for themselves. Guys like Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, [Bellator featherweight champion] Cris Cyborg, the best of the best coming out to learn from me.

"To me that's what really matters. To the rest I'm trying to entertain and get you to hate me - or love me, for those who get it - but the legends, they respect me."