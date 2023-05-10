Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall will face Poland's Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC London on 22 July.

Aspinall, 30, will fight for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in defeat to Curtis Blaydes a year ago.

That loss halted an eight-fight win streak which saw Aspinall rise to fifth in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Meanwhile, Tybura, 37, is ranked 10th and last fought in February, beating Bulgarian Blagoy Ivanov.

The event at the O2 Arena comes four months after Britain's Leon Edwards defended his welterweight title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in the same arena in March.

Other fights confirmed for July's card include a women's flyweight bout between Britain's Molly McCann and Lithuania's Julija Stoliarenko, with fellow Briton Jai Herbert taking on Fares Ziam at lightweight.