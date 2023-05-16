Fabian Edwards: Briton number one in Bellator middleweight rankings after win over Gegard Mousasi
Fabian Edwards has leapfrogged Gegard Mousasi into number one in the middleweight rankings following his win over the Dutchman at Bellator 296.
Briton Edwards, 30, outclassed the former champion to earn a unanimous decision win in Paris.
Only reigning champion and next opponent Johnny Eblen remains above Edwards.
The pair will meet for the title at Bellator Dublin on 23 September.
The fight will give Edwards the opportunity to join his brother and UFC welterweight title holder Leon, as a world champion.
Other bouts added to the card in Dublin include a featherweight contest between Ireland's Brian Moore and Otto Rodrigues, and Mads Burnell takes on Justin Gonzales at the same weight.
|Men's middleweight rankings
|C. Johnny Eblen (13-0)
|1. Fabian Edwards (12-2)
|2. Gegard Mousasi (49-9-2)
|3. Anatoly Tokov (31-3)
|4. Dalton Rosta (8-0)
|5. Austin Vanderford (11-2)
|6. Aaron Jeffery (13-4)
|7. Romero Cotton (6-1)
|8. Lorenz Larkin (25-7)
|9. Douglas Lima (33-11)
|10. Khalid Murtazaliev (17-3)