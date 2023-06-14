Biaggio Ali Walsh spent a lot of time with his grandfather as a youngster, especially around Thanksgiving

Biaggio Ali Walsh does not have to stop and think before revealing the best piece of advice his grandfather Muhammad Ali ever gave him - it comes instantly.

"To stay humble. Muhammad Ali was the most confident person in the world. He also probably came across as arrogant at the time, but outside of just drawing people to his fights and selling tickets, he was the most humble, sweetest, nicest person you will ever meet," Ali Walsh tells BBC Sport.

Ali Walsh and his brother Nico - who is a professional boxer - are the sons of Ali's daughter Rasheda Ali.

Three-time world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, who died in 2016 aged 74, was crowned "Sports Personality of the Century" by the BBC, and noted for his pre and post-fight talk and bold fight predictions just as much as his boxing skills inside the ring.

He was also a civil rights campaigner and poet who transcended the bounds of sport, race and nationality.

Despite having a grandfather so beloved by fans and embedded in boxing's folklore, Ali Walsh has opted for a different combat sport - mixed martial arts.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, played American football while growing up but fell out of love with the sport before discovering MMA.

"I was never really tempted to box although me and my brother both grew up around boxing our entire lives," said Ali Walsh.

"My grandfather had a gym in his house in Michigan and we saw him hit the bag a little bit when we were little kids.

"When I was done playing football, I didn't really know what to do with my life any more. I kind of felt I almost didn't have a purpose."

He added: "My friend at the time was training at [MMA gym] Extreme Couture in Vegas, and he told me to come. I wanted to stay in shape somehow, so I agreed.

"That's kind of how I chose MMA instead of boxing, it fell into my lap and I was attracted to the idea of multiple martial arts in a fight."

Ali Walsh is currently signed to the PFL but is yet to make his professional debut, holding three wins and one defeat at amateur level.

On Friday, he continues his journey towards turning professional as he faces fellow American Travell Miller at lightweight in Atlanta, Georgia.

'I think he would have liked MMA'

Biaggio Ali Walsh's last fight was a first round knockout win over Isaiah Figueroa in April

Ali Walsh was yet to discover MMA during much of the time he spent with his grandfather as a youngster, and as the sport grew in popularity over the years, Ali's health was declining with Parkinson's disease.

However, Ali Walsh says his grandfather would have been a fan of the sport.

"He did do a cross martial arts fight [against Antonio Inoki] in the '70s, and just the idea of doing that back then, it was a brand new idea. I think he would like MMA," said Ali Walsh.

"Especially when Conor McGregor was at his peak at featherweight and everyone loved him. He had the great trash talk, he won two belts. I think my grandfather would have really loved the sport at that time."

Ali Walsh says he has watched almost every single fight his grandfather took part in and has implemented some of his boxing techniques into his striking.

"My favourite fight of his is when he fought Cleveland Williams. I think that was just peak Ali. He looked the fastest, he looked really just indestructible," said Ali Walsh.

"There's a few things I picked up. Obviously nobody can replicate somebody fully in their style of fighting and that's the beauty of it - it's an art.

"Ali sets up his right hand really good using his jab. Obviously in boxing there's no leg kicks so you can be a little bit more heavy on that lead leg, but in MMA you can't do that or you're gonna get your leg chopped off.

"But you can take certain things and you can adjust it to make it work in MMA, and that's what I do when I watch his fights."

'The pressure is like 800lb weights on my back'

Ali Walsh is on a three-fight win streak in MMA

Being the grandson of Ali means Ali Walsh has much more attention at this stage of his career than fellow fighters would.

His bout on Friday, despite being an amateur contest, is currently third on the PFL's fight card with a number of professional athletes competing below him.

Many amateur fights are fought in front of few to no fans, but the early stages of Ali Walsh's career are being broadcast to a large television audience.

"I have a ton of pressure, like 800lb weights on my back," said Ali Walsh.

"But I am very spiritual and religious and I know God can lift that weight for me.

"As long as I keep having my faith in him and be grateful for everything, keep doing the right thing, that weight can be elevated."

Like his grandfather, Ali Walsh wants to put on exciting fights for fans, but he also wants to build his own name and brand in the sport.

"Every fighter wants to create their own name and legacy. I'm no different to any other fighter, I just have a famous grandfather but I'm trying to do the same thing," said Ali Walsh.

"What's most important is being a good voice, to lead by example to others, and putting on exciting fights.

"That's another thing I really want. I don't want to be the bathroom break fight, I want to be the fight where everybody tunes in and goes 'ooh, ah, ooh, ah'. They are the type of fights I want to have."