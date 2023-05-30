Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Carvalho (right) was born in Portugal but trains at SBG in Dublin.

A featherweight bout between Aaron Pico and Pedro Carvalho has been added to Bellator 299 in Dublin on 23 September.

American Pico, 26, last fought in April, beating James Gonzalez, while Portugal's Carvalho, 27, lost to Jeremy Kennedy in February.

A middleweight title bout between champion Johnny Eblen and Britain's Fabian Edwards headlines the card.

Edwards, 30, beat Gegard Mousasi in a title eliminator in Paris earlier this month.

With victory, he will join his brother and UFC welterweight title holder Leon, as a world champion.

Other fights confirmed for the Dublin card include a featherweight contest between Ireland's Sinead Kavanagh and Australia's Sara McCann, while Britain's Luke Trainer faces Lithuania's Laurynas Urbonavicius at light-heavyweight.