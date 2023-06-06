Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paddy Pimblett has a record of 20-3 in MMA

Paddy Pimblett is targeting a return to fighting by the end of the year as he continues his recovery from a serious ankle injury.

The UFC lightweight underwent surgery after his win at UFC 282 in December.

Pimblett will not be fit to feature on the UFC London card in July, but aims to fight before the end of 2023.

"I can't wait, I'm hoping to fight before the end of the year," said Pimblett on his YouTube external-link vlog.

The Liverpudlian is unbeaten in his UFC career but faced criticism for his last performance, which was a controversial points win over Jared Gordon.

Pimblett has since called out Gordon for a rematch, but the American was pulled from his fight against Jim Miller last week on two day's notice due to concussion concerns.

While Pimblett misses out on a home bout on 22 July, UFC London will be headlined by the return of British heavyweight Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall, 30, has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since July 2022, but will face Poland's Marcin Tybura next month.

Liverpool flyweight Molly McCann will also be on the card as she takes on Lithuania's Julija Stoliarenko.