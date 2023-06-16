Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire (left) the night before weigh-in day and then (right) rehydrated for the ceremonial pictures after making weight

Bellator 297 Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago Date: Friday, 16 June 2023 Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST

Two-weight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire made weight for his bantamweight title fight at Bellator 297.

The Brazilian, 35, weighed 134.5lbs on Thursday in Chicago for his fight against champion Sergio Pettis - his first bout at bantamweight (135lbs).

He said the weight drop was "the easiest of his career" despite being a regular at featherweight (145lbs) and also fighting at lightweight (155lbs).

He can win a third Bellator title after featherweight and lightweight triumphs.

His brother, fellow fighter Patricky, shared a photo of the contender the night before the weigh-in on Thursday.

Freire looked gaunt but insisted the weight cut was not difficult.

"This was the easiest weight cut of my career thanks to my physiologist, nutritionist and physical trainer Chikao Freitas," Freire said. "The best of the world."

Bellator fighters weigh in officially on the morning of the fight and are then allowed to rehydrate before the ceremonial weigh-in for photographs later in the day.

Freire is the reigning champion at featherweight and won the lightweight title in May 2019 when he stopped Michael Chandler.

The main event of Bellator 297 sees Russia's Vadim Nemkov defend his light-heavyweight title against Cuba's Yoel Romero.

Former UFC star Romero, 46, who comes into the bout following two impressive knockouts, is aiming to become a champion for the first time.