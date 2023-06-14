Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Freire has fought in a record 27 Bellator bouts

Bellator 297 Venue : Wintrust Arena, Chicago Date: Friday, 16 June 2023 Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire has suggested beating Sergio Pettis to become a three-division champion will make him the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Freire, 35, faces American Pettis, 29, for the bantamweight belt at Bellator 297 in Chicago, Illinois on Friday.

The Brazilian is also the current featherweight champion and former lightweight title holder.

"There are a lot of GOATs in this game but no-one has three titles. That is the difference," said Freire.

Freire is attempting to become the first fighter in a major MMA promotion to win belts in three separate weight classes.

He will be dropping down to bantamweight for the bout at the Wintrust Arena for the first time in his 19-year career.

Freire has competed at featherweight for the majority of his 40 fights, winning Bellator's 145lb belt a record three times, while in 2019 he beat Michael Chandler, of the USA, for the lightweight title to become only the second simultaneous two-weight champion in the promotion's history, after American Ryan Bader.

He later vacated the lightweight belt, which his older brother Patricky won.

Freire's achievements in Bellator lead many to believe he is the best fighter to ever grace the promotion.

"I never like to talk or think about who's the best, I think that's for other people to do," said Freire.

"My focus is accomplishing a mission. Let others decide. Let them look at the numbers, let them look for the facts. They can decide for themselves. But the facts are the facts."

'Pitbull is the face of Bellator'

The main event sees Russia's Vadim Nemkov defend his light-heavyweight title against Cuba's Yoel Romero.

Former UFC star, Romero, 46, who comes into the bout following two impressive knockouts, is aiming to become a champion for the first time.

He praised Freire, saying it is an "honour" to fight alongside the Brazilian.

"Everyone knows Patricio's story. I respect him a lot. He's the face of this company," said Romero.

"I think it's amazing he's dropping down to 135 (lb). He's attempting history - every athlete has to sacrifice to do a camp, but to make it all the way to 135, you have no idea what you have to do in camp.

"It's very hard when you have a wife and children. This man is creating a legacy and to be in the same promotion and the same card is an honour."