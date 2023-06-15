Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones lost to Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision at UFC London last year

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones says he is looking to "put a stamp on the division" when he returns to the cage next month.

The Dragon has not fought since defeat against Slovakia's Ludovit Klein at UFC London almost 12 months ago.

Now Jones is set to make a comeback at Cage Warriors 156 in Cardiff on 1 July.

It is the promotion where the 28-year-old from Blaenavon held both lightweight and middleweight titles.

Reflecting on his last UFC outing, the Welshman said he fought "like a celebrity, not a fighter."

"I wanted to go out there and put on a home crowd performance, but you can't force these things," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"I tried to put on a big performance and a massive finish, I just forced a door open and then had it slammed in my face.

"I definitely should have beaten him, but it is what it is."

Jones believes "I'm still going to be a world champion one day", but is now "wiser" ahead of his return bout.

"I'm fit, I'm active, I'm dangerous, and it'll be nice for me to go out and see how much my style has changed," he said.

"We'll see a more dangerous version of me, and this is going to be a science lab where I sort of figure some stuff out and run through whoever is in my way."

Jones has been looking for a better deal after turning down an offer to re-sign with the UFC, and admits it has been a frustrating time.

"I'd been stuck in limbo since July... it was getting to the point where I just needed a fight," he said.

"I had options to fight over New Year and Christmas that fell through, the same in January and March.

"I won't say I've got clean hands through all this; I've messed a few things up myself, some plans that could have gone well.

"I don't think it's any secret that I had an offer for the Ultimate Fighter, that's quite well known.

"But by the time I saw the message, got back to them and spoke to my team I'd missed the window and then physically going into it, I wouldn't have been the best."

Mason Jones (left) won one of his four UFC fights, losing two and the other being ruled a no contest

Jones is now "excited to put the gloves back on" irrespective of which colour they are.

He is 11-2-0 in his career with one no contest against Alan Patrick after an accidental eye poke.

Despite two career losses, he insists the only person who can beat him is himself.

"The Ludovit Klein fight I beat myself, the Mike Davis fight I felt like I won, the Alan Patrick fight he wiggled out the way."

Jones hopes a statement win in Cardiff next month will help re-establish his fighting pedigree.

"It wasn't long ago people stopped me in the airports saying 'oh my God can I have a photo?'

"Now I get "oh yeah weren't you in the UFC before?'

"I'm 28, it's not over yet so I can't wait. I'll go out and put my stamp on it and it'll be fun.

"So far I've only agreed to one fight but again my options are open.

"I want to be active and I always like to get three or four fights a year, so I'll just stay ready, get a fight done and then look at my options from there.

"If we need to fight more, we'll fight more but I know where I want to go and the route I want to take.

"This will be an exciting one for me and the fans, so I am looking forward to it."