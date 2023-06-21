Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Vadim Nemkov is Bellator's new pound-for-pound number one after outclassing Yoel Romero at Bellator 297.

Nemkov, 31, extended his reign as the light-heavyweight champion to six fights with a points win.

The Russian leapfrogged Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire, who failed in his bid to become a three-weight Bellator champion last Friday, in the rankings.

American star Sergio Pettis, 29, beat Pitbull on points to retain his bantamweight title.

Pettis pulled off an impressive win to deny Pitbull and was rewarded by moving up four places in the pound-for-pound rankings into fourth place.

There was also movement in the heavyweight rankings as Turkey's Gokhan Saricam surged up six places into fourth spot after an upset win over hometown favourite Daniel James in Chicago.

