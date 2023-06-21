Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have been appearing as rival coaches on the UFC's Ultimate Fighter series

Michael Chandler has cast doubt over a fight with Conor McGregor happening this year after suggesting the Irishman has not re-entered the UFC's testing pool.

McGregor seemingly missed the deadline last week to re-register with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) to fight on the UFC's final event on 16 December.

According to Usada rules, McGregor must be in the pool for six months before fighting and Chandler said he believed he was still absent from testing.

"You guys have all seen the news: Conor's not in Usada," Chandler said on social media.

"One hundred and seventy-nine days left until 16 December, which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year.

"And comically, Usada shows up at my door today to add insult to injury."

Usada's records show that McGregor has not been tested this year. Up until Chandler said the doping watchdogs had arrived to test him this week, the American had also not been tested.

The UFC's anti-doping partner previously suggested McGregor would not be eligible for an exemption to bypass the six-month testing requirement.

McGregor removed himself from Usada's testing last year after suffering a leg break in his defeat by Dustin Poirier.

Previously, injured fighters had not been permitted to remove themselves from testing unless they were retiring.

Chandler and McGregor were pencilled in to fight this year after airing of the UFC's Ultimate Fighter TV series ended.

The lightweight rivals are appearing as rival coaches on the show and UFC president Dana White said he expected the fight to happen before the end of the year.

But McGregor is now facing allegations in the US from a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her after an NBA game last week.

Chandler says he has not given up hope of fighting McGregor, suggesting it could happen in early 2024.