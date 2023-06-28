Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

James Gallagher (right) has 11 career wins and two defeats.

Ireland's James Gallagher will face American fighter James Gonzalez at Bellator 298 on 11 August in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Gonzalez, 32, replaces Cris Lencioni, who is out after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this month.

Lencioni's wife Marca said the 28-year-old was in "uncharted territory" in hospital, but was "hopeful" he would continue to make progress.

Gallagher is making his return after almost two years on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old featherweight has not fought since defeat by Patchy Mix in November 2021, with subsequently scheduled bouts against Brett Johns and Leandro Higo falling through.

Other fights confirmed for the event at the Sanford Pentagon include Britain's Alfie Davis taking on Aalon Cruz at lightweight, with fellow Briton Mike Shipman fighting Khalid Murtazaliev at middleweight.

The card is headlined by a welterweight bout between former interim champion Logan Storley and Brennan Ward.