Light-heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson was one of seven PFL fighters sanctioned last month for failed drugs tests.

It's a "no-brainer" for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to partner with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada), says the promotion's European chief, Dan Hardy.

The promotion has partnered with Usada, implementing its anti-doping programme after seven fighters were sanctioned for failed drug tests.

Previous PFL drug testing was done by Athletic Commissions, typically during the week of a fight.

Usada, who have been the UFC's official, independent doping agency since 2015, have the power to test athletes at any time, 365 days a year.

"We are proud to announce we are formally launching the PFL Anti-Doping Program in partnership with Usada," said a PFL statement.

"Usada conducts year-round, independent anti-doping programs for all Olympic, Paralympic, and UFC athletes, and will now do so for PFL athletes as well.

"This program is part of the PFL's commitment as a fighter first organisation to supporting a safe, level playing field and advancing the highest levels of competition and the integrity of the sport."

The anti-doping programme has been implemented in time for the play-offs which begin in August - a move which Hardy backs.

"Usada are the world leaders for testing combat sports athletes and they do a fantastic job," Hardy told BBC Sport.

"It's going to help all around. People want the sport to be safe and legitimate, people want these athletes to be as elite as they can be without doing anything illegal, and popularity will be guided by that.

"The UFC have done a good thing partnering with Usada and it's a no-brainer for PFL to go the same way.

"For me anti-doping is more important in combat sports than anywhere else. People are trying to hit one another and it makes a difference when people are cheating for the physiological health of the individuals."