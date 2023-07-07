Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Rodriguez is one of three Mexican champions currently in the UFC.

Things have changed for Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno in Mexico.

The spotlight from the media shines brighter. People stop them in the street for selfies. They are experiencing love and support from their home fans like never before.

On Saturday, the pair will represent their country on the biggest stage as they fight for titles during International Fight Week at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Interim featherweight champion Rodriguez, 30, faces title holder Alexander Volkanovski in the main event for the undisputed belt, while Moreno, 29, defends his flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main.

On the undercard there are a further three more Mexican fighters with Yazmin Jauregui, Edgar Chairez and Jesus Aguilar all in action.

"It's a real special card now, I'm happy for everybody. Everybody is achieving their dreams to become UFC fighters," Rodriguez told BBC Sport.

"Now we're showing the world what we're capable of doing. It couldn't make me happier."

It's been a breakout period for Mexican MMA fighters.

Two years ago, Moreno beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history, and in February, Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight belt.

Less than a month later, Alexa Grasso stunned fellow flyweight Valentina Shevchenko to become the first ever Mexican UFC women's champion.

The excitement around MMA is palpable in the country.

"When I go to my home town Tijuana, I remember when it was normal to go for a walk or a coffee, and now it's different," said Moreno.

"You can feel the support. Going to the capital of Mexico, you can feel the support. Before it was true, a lot didn't know about MMA, and now they do."

The UFC is also capitalising on the success of its Mexican stars.

The promotion is building a Performance Institute in the country to help develop its stars, and recently announced a special event in recognition of Mexican Independence Day on 16 September, where Grasso will defend her flyweight title in a rematch against Shevchenko.

UFC president Dana White has also said this week that each Mexican champion will receive a customised belt in the country's colours.

Rodriguez says that because of Mexico's success in the UFC, youngsters are now taking up MMA over other sports.

"It's having a huge impact. People are bringing their little kids to gyms," said Rodriguez.

"Before you'd see boxing or karate or taekwondo but nothing like MMA. Now we've got little kids learning about the sport. I think we have a big future.

"Mexican fans are crazy about fighting, crazy. It doesn't matter what combat sport it is, they're crazy about it."

Moreno echoes Rodriguez's thoughts.

"I always say the same, I started this sport for myself. I just wanted to prove to myself I could go into the octagon and fight somebody," he said.

"But with all the success, you start to inspire people. I'm very happy when someone tells me this little kid is training because of me or they tag me in social posts. I motivate them and that made me very proud."

Rodriguez is the first to receive a custom Mexican-themed UFC title

'Volkanovski is probably greatest ever featherweight'

In Australia's Volkanovski, 34, Rodriguez faces an opponent unbeaten in 12 featherweight fights, with four title defences.

His only defeat in the UFC came in February when he moved up to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt, losing a close fight by unanimous decision.

Some fans and pundits regard Volkanovski as the greatest featherweight of all time - an opinion Rodriguez agrees with.

"He's probably right at the top. I can see him beating people I couldn't beat in the past. He's done a great job, he's been doing great things," said Rodriguez.

"I just think I'm going to be something completely different. I know everybody says the same story and it's almost boring, but what else can I say? That's what I truly believe.

"I have imagined it. I visualise winning and being among the best of all time. I'm a fighter people like to watch. I'm exciting to watch fight. Even if I lose, I always give the fans what they want which is a show. I'm going for the win and that's what I'm looking for this Saturday."

'Figueiredo and I made history together'

Moreno defends his title against Brazil's Pantoja, 33, after finally finishing his rivalry with Figueiredo.

The pair fought each other a UFC record four times with one draw, one win for Figueiredo and two for Moreno.

"I have two different feelings. I feel grateful to have fought Deiveson. We did an amazing job for our names in the hall of fame," said Moreno.

"But at the same time I am so happy to turn the page and prepare for another opponent. I'd always trained for the same guy, it was kind of tiring."

Moreno fought Pantoja in 2018, losing by unanimous decision, and was cut from UFC shortly afterwards, before making his return just over a year later.

He describes that period away from the UFC as a dark time, but places no blame on Pantoja, and is eager to show he is a "new Brandon Moreno".

"After that fight, I lost and a lot of things started to happen in my life. It snowballed," said Moreno.

"It was a huge challenge, a big test. You have those voices in your mind telling you to finish your career and do a different thing. I tried to be very focused and to keep going, and I did.

"After that, that's when a new Brandon Moreno came back to the UFC and went on to the championship. That moment against [Pantoja], I'm trying to take responsibility for what I did.

"I don't blame anything, it was my fault. I lost, I accept that. But I accepted that and the moments were able to go back in my way again."