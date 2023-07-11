Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Hooker trains at the same gym as UFC champions Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker has revealed he won his fight against Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in Las Vegas with a broken arm and orbital.

New Zealander Hooker beat Turner on points in a gruelling back-and-forth contest.

He has confirmed the breaks in two X-rays uploaded to his Instagram.

Hooker, 33, was asked immediately after Saturday's fight if he had broken his arm, but replied that it was "just a scratch".

UFC president Dana White said in the post-fight news conference that Hooker broke his arm in the second round, meaning he fought the entirety of the third with the injury.

It is not clear at which point he broke his orbital bone surrounding the eyeball, but he sustained a thudding head kick to his right cheek - the side of the break - midway through the fight.

Hooker fought back, wobbling Turner and almost submitting him at the end of the second round, before controlling the majority of the third on the ground.

Hooker's win, fought at a catchweight of 158 pounds after American Turner, 28, weighed in over the lightweight limit, was his second in a row.

He has fought 21 times in the UFC since signing with the promotion in 2014, winning 13 times.