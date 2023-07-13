Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bantamweight fighters Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix have both signed long-term deals with Bellator, the promotion has announced.

Reigning champion Pettis, 29, has agreed a new contract after upsetting the odds to beat two-weight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in June.

Mix won the bantamweight grand prix and interim title in Pettis' injury absence and will face the champion next.

That fight is yet to announced, but is expected to happen in the autumn.

Mix, 29, beat tournament favourites Kyoji Horiguchi and Raufeon Stots to win the grand prix, winning $1m (£763,000) as well as becoming the interim champion.

The American has 18 wins in 19 fights, with his only defeat coming against Juan Archuleta in a bantamweight title fight in 2020.

Pettis, whose older brother Anthony is a former UFC champion, has five losses on his record, but is undefeated since swapping the UFC for Bellator three years ago.