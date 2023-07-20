Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Makhachev submitted Oliveira in the second round of their fight last year.

Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight belt in a rematch against Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on 21 October.

Russian Makhachev, 31, beat Brazil's Oliveira nine months ago to win his first world championship, before successfully defending the title against Alexander Volkanovski in March.

Oliveira, 33, defeated Beneil Darish in June, setting up the title rematch.

Khamzat Chimaev will take on Paulo Costa at middleweight on the undercard.

Sweden's Chimaev is undefeated during his 12-fight career and has been impressive since joining the UFC in 2020, securing four first-round finishes in six fights.

Earlier this month UFC president Dana White said the promotion was working on setting up a fight between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi or New York on 11 November.

Following the Abu Dhabi main event announcement, and with Jon Jones defending his heavyweight belt against Stipe Miocic in New York, it is unlikely Britain's Edwards will feature at either event now unless the bout serves as the co-main fight.

The next realistic event Edwards and American Covington could headline would be UFC 296 in Las Vegas, on 16 December.