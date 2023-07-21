Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

UFC London: Tom Aspinall v Marcin Tybura Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 22 July Coverage: Follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 BST.

Tom Aspinall was in a relaxed mood, joking with opponent Marcin Tybura as the heavyweights weighed in for their clash at UFC London at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

A year on from suffering a serious knee injury in the same venue, Aspinall waved to fans, walking steadily on stage before jokingly feinting to try and initiate a reaction from his stoic opponent, prompting laughter from the pair.

Last July, Manchester's Aspinall tore multiple ligaments in his knee during defeat to Curtis Blaydes, but in a promotional video played by the UFC before the weigh-ins, said he was here to "return to the scene of the crime".

The loss halted Aspinall's momentum, with the 30-year-old admitting being injured badly in front of his home fans was a "big blow to the ego".

After Poland's Tybura made his exit, Aspinall addressed the fans inside the area who had been chanting his name, emphasising the point he is back and feeling better than ever.

"I feel amazing. I'm back, 100% healthy," said Aspinall.

"I'm going to show everyone what I can really do tomorrow night."

Aspinall weighed in at 258lb compared to Tybura's 246, looking more muscular than in previous UFC bouts.

Going into the contest with Blaydes last year Aspinall had finished all five of his UFC fights, with four of them ending in the first round.

Aspinall's success in the UFC saw him rapidly climb to fifth in the heavyweight rankings with Tybura five spots below him in 10th.

Tybura, 37, has won 11 of his 17 bouts in the UFC and is on a two-fight win streak.

He last fought against Blagoy Ivanov in February, earning a decision unanimous decision victory.

"I know you guys come here to support Tom, he's a great guy. But I've come here with a dream and I'm going to finish him," said Tybura.

Liverpool's Molly McCann was pulsing with intensity as she weighed in for the flyweight co-main event against Julija Stoliarenko.

McCann's face went red as she screamed "come on" on the scales, before confronting Stoliarenko in a stare-down.

Both fighters are looking to bounce back from defeat with McCann, 33, losing to Erin Blanchfield in November and Stoliarenko, 30, suffering the same fate to Chelsea Chandler in October.