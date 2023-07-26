Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Welsh MMA fighter Mason Jones reflects on his return to the cage

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones says he is "dangerous" as he looks to put a "horrific year" behind him.

The Dragon has not fought since defeat against Slovakia's Ludovit Klein at UFC London 12 months ago.

Jones, 28, had been set to fight at Cage Warriors 156 on 1 July, but organisers could not find an opponent.

He will now return to action at Cage Warriors 158 in Rome on Saturday, 29 July when he takes on Brazil's Alexandre Ribeiro.

"This has been an horrific year, for me," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"My whole drive, goals and ambitions are tied into fighting and everything is tied into getting in there and exchanging with people.

"It's where I get my joy from, my excitement, it is my entire life, and it has been for a long time.

"For me, not being able to fight has been horrendous and it's been a horrible year."

Despite a lengthy absence from fighting an opponent inside the cage, Jones has remained steadfast in his preparations.

"I love training, I'm not one of those people who wants to do something else.

"If I'm not training, I'm at home reading or sleeping or spending time with my girlfriend, but apart from that I love being in the gym, taking it to the next level and I love looking for that next upgrade so for me there is nothing else."

Despite frustrations at having "three opponents" pull out of potential fights in Cardiff, Jones sees the positives in his return fight being moved to Rome.

"I went to watch the Cardiff card and I think this is a better venue than that.

"It's not going to have the home crowd advantage for me, but it's going to be a wild crowd," said Jones.

"I've got some friends out in Italy and they love the fighting there."

After an entire year without a bout, the Blaenavon fighter is keen to ensure people remember what he can do inside the cage.

"Everyone seems to have forgotten my name," said Jones.

"I'm going to go out there and reiterate who I am and the way I fight.

"There's a reason everyone likes watching Mason Jones fight, because it's bloody, it's dangerous and it's violent.

"I'm going to show how exciting I can be."

Jones has also dismissed notions of possible ring rust.

"It's something you get from nerves, and I never get nervous, I only get excited," he said.

"It feels like a hunting dog ready to be let go. It's just being patient, that's the thing.

"I think you have to enjoy the hunt, you have to be ready for the finish."

Taking heart from McKee return

Jones can take heart from the recent return to UFC of Northern Irish fighter Rhys McKee as the Welshman plots a possible return to the promotion.

McKee was cut from the UFC two years ago, after defeats by Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Morono, but has earned a new deal with the organisation after three wins in Cage Warriors, including the welterweight title in April.

"Rhys had a bad run in the UFC," said Jones.

"They gave him some tough opponents in Chimaev and then he fought Morono, who was on a tear and took him to a decision.

"He deserved a third chance against a better calibre opponent.

"For me and my personal journey, I didn't deserve to not get that contract with the UFC.

"When we discussed it, we sorted it through, we went through negotiations.

"They weren't happy and I wasn't happy with what the offer was and my management team, so we decided after the contract expired to step away to look at other options and get experience.

"I do this because I enjoy it, I don't do it because I want to make money, I do it because I want to be the best.

"I still see myself with the UFC title around my waist, I still see myself with another title around my waist in a different organisation and I think they're looking more and more credible as my next step.

"None of these fighters are higher calibre than me, I am top-10 calibre and I am world champion material again. "