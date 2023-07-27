Dustin Poirier beat Justin Gaethje by TKO in 2018

It's all about legacy for Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje when they headline UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend.

For just the second time in UFC history, the symbolic BMF title is on the line to add another dimension to an already high-stakes bout between former interim lightweight champions Poirier and Gaethje, ranked number two and three in the division.

Ultimately, the pair have their sights set on the lightweight title and both feel they will be next in line for a shot if they successfully come through the encounter on Saturday night (03:00 BST Sunday).

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev makes the second defence of his belt against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 on 21 October.

For now, Poirier and Gaethje will have to settle for the opportunity to hold the symbolic BMF title.

What is the BMF title?

Jorge Masvidal retired in April after his fourth loss in a row

The belt, which some regard as a gimmick, is given to the toughest fighter in the UFC and is the brainchild of UFC president Dana White.

After Nate Diaz beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, he took the mic and proceeded to call out Jorge Masvidal, who was in attendance and sitting cage-side at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

With UFC fans desperate to see the pair throw down, White confirmed they would meet just three months later to headline UFC 244 - the UFC's 500th live event - at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York with the BMF title on the line.

The fight lived up to the hype for as long as it lasted, with both landing some heavy shots; however, a cut above Diaz's right eye led to the doctor cutting it short at the end of round three.

Masvidal was subsequently crowned the inaugural symbolic BMF champion, although neither fighter was happy with the way it ended.

Despite both Masvidal and Diaz stating their intention to run it back in a rematch, they did not step into the octagon together again and the belt has not been up for grabs since.

It is now vacant after Masvidal announced his retirement following a unanimous decision defeat against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

'It's a legacy fight'

Poirier and Gaethje certainly have the credentials when it comes to being among the toughest fighters in the UFC.

They never shy away from a challenge and rarely, if ever, leave fans feeling short-changed.

Poirier, 34, is tied with Diaz, Frankie Edgar and Edson Barboza for the most Fight of the Night bonuses in the UFC's 30-year history - collecting eight.

Gaethje, 34, is only one behind with seven and there's every chance they'll be leaving with another bonus on Sunday as they did in 2018 when Poirier won their first meeting by TKO in round four.

"This is who I am and what I do," Poirier said.

"It was five years ago that I beat him - he's done great things, I've done great things, and it just seemed we were on a collision course to do it again.

"It's cool [to be fighting for the symbolic BMF title], it's a legacy fight. I can put this BMF belt up on my mantel when I'm gone from the sport. I can talk about being the second BMF champion. It's history, it's legacy and it's fun.

"Even to have your name in the hat to be considered for a fight like this is a special thing."

Masvidal 'will hate it'

Masvidal, 38, is expected to be at Saturday's event to wrap the symbolic BMF title around the waist of the winner.

Poirier is a former training partner of Masvidal's at famed gym American Top Team and hopes to follow in his footsteps.

"It will be great to keep the title at American Top Team, we're going to put it next to the one Jorge [Masvidal] brought to the gym and keep the tradition alive," Poirier said.

But Gaethje has other ideas.

"I want to make him do it [wrap the belt around my waist], that'll be nice. I know he'll hate it so I'll love it that much more," Gaethje said.

"First it's championship belts and second it's legacy - that's why we fight. Third might be money, but those first two are very important.

"We're all trying to create a legacy that's going to live on well past our time and that's been my goal from day one."

Eyes on the main prize

For all the excitement around this rematch between Poirier and Gaethje, both fighters see it as a huge opportunity to stake their claim to challenge for lightweight supremacy.

Whether it be Makhachev or Oliveira who prevails at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, it is difficult to see anything but the winner this weekend being next in line.

Poirier said: "I haven't been told directly that the winner is fighting for the [lightweight] belt, but I assume that's how it will be. I don't want to look forward too far. I just want to get my arm raised and then when the smoke clears we'll assess the next fight."