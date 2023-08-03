Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Amanda Serrano has 47 professional boxing fights on her record

Undisputed boxing featherweight champion Amanda Serrano has signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA.

The 34-year-old Puerto Rican made her MMA debut in 2018 and has two wins and a draw on her record.

She will feature alongside her manager Jake Paul in the PFL's Super-Fight series.

Serrano will defend her boxing title on Saturday against American Heather Hardy in Dallas.

Serrano described the PFL deal as an "incredible opportunity to elevate my career to new heights and prove my ability beyond just the ring".

The PFL has made several high-profile signings in recent months, including YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison is expected to compete in the Super-Fight series, but no date for its launch has been announced.