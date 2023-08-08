Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Lencioni has won 11 of his 14 professional bouts since debuting in 2017

Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni has walked out of hospital two months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The American, 29, spent 16 days in intensive care after falling ill while training for a fight.

Lencioni's wife said her husband had suffered brain damage and doctors were unsure how his recovery would unfold.

But a post on Lencioni's Instagram external-link appears to show the fighter's condition improving as he walks and runs with the help of medical staff.

"After 58 days Cris walked out of the hospital. He spent 16 days in the ICU after a cardiac arrest caused by long QT," the post, which appears to be from his wife, reads. "Next step is inpatient rehab in Utah. I'm so proud of him. We are one step closer to being home with our son!"

Long QT is a type of conduction disorder caused by a problem with the electrical system that controls heartbeat, and can cause fast, chaotic rhythms.

Lencioni was training to fight James Gallagher at Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when the incident happened, and has since been replaced by James Gonzales for the bout on 11 August.

A Go Fund Me page was set up for Lencioni to help raise funds for his recovery, which has raised over $78,000 (£61,000).

Lencioni last fought in April, beating Blake Smith, and is on a four-fight winning streak.