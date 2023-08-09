Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Adesanya defeated Alex Pereira in April to become a two-time UFC middleweight champion.

Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia on 10 September.

Adesanya, 34, last fought in April, beating long-term rival Alex Pereira to regain the belt he had lost five months earlier.

The Nigerian-born New Zealander was set to fight Dricus du Plessis next but the South African is injured.

American Strickland, 32, will be competing in his first UFC title fight.

He stepped up a division on short notice to beat Nassourdine Imavov in January before knocking out Abusupiyan Magomedov in July.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White has confirmed Conor McGregor's next opponent will "definitely" be Michael Chandler.

Ireland's McGregor tweeted last week calling for a bout with Justin Gaethje, who defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, casting doubt on the matchup with Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler have been opposing coaches on the UFC's reality television series, The Ultimate Fighter, this year.

"I talked to Conor, either yesterday or the day before, and yeah, he's ready to fight," said White.

"Listen, get in shape and let's figure this out.

"[It's] definitely Chandler. Conor likes to [mess] with everybody - especially his opponent, or possible opponents."