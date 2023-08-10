Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Neil Magny (left) is a seasoned veteran with 28 wins in 38 professional fights

Irishman Ian Garry will remain on the UFC 292 card on 19 August after Neil Magny agreed to step in at late notice to replace Geoff Neal.

Neal pulled out of the welterweight bout on Wednesday due to an injury.

Garry, 25, is unbeaten in 12 bouts and originally wanted to fight veteran contender Magny, 36, before agreeing a deal with Neal.

A bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley headlines the event.

Magny, who has 28 wins in 38 fights, will be the biggest test of Garry's career to date.

The American has a win over Neal, as well as previous top contenders Kelvin Gastelum, Robbie Lawler and Carlos Condit.

Garry is competing in his sixth fight in the UFC while Magny is set for his 31st appearance in the octagon.