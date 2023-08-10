James Gallagher (right) has not fought since November 2021

Bellator 298 Venue: Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota Date: Friday 11 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app from 23:30 BST

James Gallagher believes his near two year absence has done him "the world of good" as he prepares for his return against James Gonzalez at Bellator 298 on Friday.

The 26-year-old has not fought since defeat by Patchy Mix in November 2021.

Now Gallagher is raring to get back in the cage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against the American fighter.

"The time off did me the world of good to hone in on the skills that might have been letting me down," he said.

"I've been working very hard and I feel that I have matured a lot as a person and as a fighter. I am feeling really prepared, calm and confident."

The featherweight has struggled with injuries in the intervening period since his last fight, with scheduled bouts against Brett Johns and Leandro Higo, also falling through.

Whilst admitting it has been tough to spend so long on the sidelines, Gallagher hopes the extended spell away from the cage will help him in the longer term.

"It has been frustrating not being able to do my job and what I love, but the best thing about this job is what you do on the outside helps when you go into the cage.

"I know what I have to bring to the table and not being able to show that off has been the real frustrating part" he conceded.

"After that last fight I broke my hand in the first round and I needed surgery on my thumb. I have had obstacles, but they have been a blessing teach me how to overcome these things and grow."

Gallagher added: "It has been nice to have that break, but also not nice at the same time because fighting is what I love, I love being under the lights and that was the part that I missed most."

'I steal the show'

Gallagher lost by submission in his last fight against Patchy Mix

Gallagher, who has 11 career wins and two defeats, was originally set to fight Cris Lencioni on this Bellator card, which is headlined by a welterweight bout between former interim champion Logan Storley and Brennan Ward.

American Lencioni suffered a cardiac arrest in June, with Gonzalez stepping in to replace him.

The last of Gallagher's 11 career victories came against Callum Ellenor in 2020 and whilst a victory in this fight is paramount, the Strabane man is key to put on a show.

"I am here to win but more importantly, I am here to show off my skillset and the hard work I have been doing.

"Once I do that, the win takes care of itself. I steal the show, I don't have to try to do that, I just have to be the best version of myself on the night and that is exactly what I am going to do.

"I feel like I am a complete martial artist. I will be elusive on my feet and will have heavy wrestling and heavy top pressure on the ground. I will batter my opponent into submission."