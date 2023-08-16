Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Hardwick lost the majority of the grappling exchanges during his bout with Al-Selwady.

Middlesbrough's George Hardwick has missed out on a lucrative UFC contract after losing to Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady on Dana White's Contender Series.

Hardwick, 26, was outpointed over three rounds, losing a unanimous decision to Palestine's Al-Selwady.

White's Contender Series pits prospects against each other with winners often securing deals to compete in the UFC.

Following the bout, UFC president White confirmed Al-Selwady, 28, had been offered a contract.

"Congratulations to Al-Selwady, his game plan was excellent," Hardwick said on TikTok. external-link

"This guy battered me in front of Dana White for three rounds tonight. Good luck on your UFC debut, you really earned that contract."

Hardwick is the lightweight champion in UK-based promotion Cage Warriors.

His defeat to Al-Selwady ends an eight-fight win streak.

"I've had amazing support for this one, it's really blew my mind," added Hardwick.

"I've felt like I've let a lot of people down, but all I can do is make the fixes and get the win in the next one. I need to get out of my comfort zone and make some adjustments.

"People say don't listen to the haters - I'll listen to the haters, anyone with constructive criticism, I'll learn from anyone. Put your comments here and I'll read every one of them. Thank you."