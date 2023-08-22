Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Oban Elliott tried his hand at boxing, taekwondo, judo and kickboxing as a youngster

Oban Elliott defeated Kaik Brito in Las Vegas to earn a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

The Welsh welterweight outpointed his Brazilian opponent 29-28, 29-28, 28-28 to win by majority decision.

White's Contender Series pits prospects against each other, with winners often securing deals to compete in the UFC.

Following the bout, UFC president White confirmed Elliott, 25, had been offered a contract, saying: "I don't know anyone who wants it badder."

Speaking after earning his contract, Elliot said: "I genuinely can't put it into words, I'm a kid who has turned a childhood dream into a reality.

"I wasn't nervous, I think I needed a clip to get me going.

"The first round was pretty even, he was predictable but hit me hard and woke me up in the second.

"I'd love to be back before the end of the year, there's a big UFC London card with Jon Jones."

Elliott follows in the footsteps of Cory McKenna in securing a UFC contract through the contender series.

He is the seventh Welsh fighter to make it to the UFC, following Brett Johns, Jack Marshman, John Phillips, Jack Shore, McKenna and Mason Jones.

All three judges voted in favour of Elliott in the first round as he scored a few takedowns while dodging dangerous kicks from his Brazilian opponent.

Brito's offence led to Elliott swapping his stance from orthodox to southpaw just seconds into the bout in a bid to neutralise his leg kicks.

In the second round it seemed like Elliott was one shot away from being beaten but he bravely held on, with the ring bell saving him from a potential armbar submission.

The Cage Warriors veteran came out as the fresher man in the third and took the fight to Brito, with dominant strikes and control.

Elliott, from Merthyr Tydfil, moves to 9-2 in his career with the victory.