Holloway had paid an emotional tribute to his homeland of Hawaii following the deadly wildfires before his fight

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung has announced his retirement after losing to Max Holloway at UFC Fight Night in Singapore on Saturday.

The 36-year-old featherweight, a two-time title challenger, was fighting in his first event since April 2022.

"I'm going to stop fighting," Jung said in the cage. "I always aimed to become a champion when I first started the sport.

I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway.

"I really, really believed I could beat him but I ended up failing."

Hawaiian Holloway, 31, recorded a third round knockout moving to 21 victories his UFC career. In his post-fight interview he refused to talk about the bout, only wanting to focus on the people of Maui following the wildfires there.

"I can't even talk about the fight right now. All that is on my mind right now is Lahaina, Maui," Holloway said.