Bellator 300 Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California Date: Saturday, 7 October 2023 Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:30 BST

Bellator 300 takes place in San Diego on Saturday with three world title fights on display to mark the occasion.

The undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) puts his lightweight world title on the line as he meets former champion Brent Primus (12-3).

Nurmagomedov is 6-0 with Bellator, with four of those victories coming via an impressive first-round submission.

Not only is this a title fight, but a place in the $1m (£821,000) lightweight grand prix final is also on the line.

Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) also makes her long-awaited return to Bellator having not fought since April 2022.

Cyborg is looking to make her fifth straight title defence at featherweight, but to achieve this will have to get past former UFC bantamweight challenger Cat Zingano (14-4).

There's also a third title fight coming from the women's flyweight division, as champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) matches up against her close friend and training partner Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2).

On the preliminary card, Irish star Leah McCourt also looks to get back to winning ways after losing her last fight in March.

What's on?

Preliminary card, from 23:00 BST, 7 October Lorrany Santos (6-1) v Jackie Cataline (3-3) Bryce Meredith (4-0) v Miguel Peimbert (1-2) Chris Gonzalez (8-3) v Dmytrii Hrytsenko (8-0) Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1) v Maciej Rozanski (14-4) Mukhamed Berkhamov (14-1, 1 NC) v Herman Terrado (15-5-1) Sergio Cossio (25-8-1) v Jesse Roberts (6-0) Romero Cotton (6-1) v Grant Neal (8-1) Bobby Seronio III (3-0) v Alberto Garcia (2-0) Ilara Joanne (11-7) v Jena Bishop (5-0) Sara McMann (14-6) v Leah McCourt (7-3) Henry Corrales (21-6) v Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1) Davion Franklin (6-1) v Slim Trabelsi (5-0)

Main card, from 02:30 BST, 8 October Liz Carmouche (19-7) v Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2) Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) v Cat Zingano (14-4) Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) v Brent Primus (12-3)

Saturday, 7 October

Starts from 23:30 (main card begins 02:00 Sunday)

All times are BST and are subject to change.

