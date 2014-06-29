Modern pentathlon: Samantha Murray & Joseph Choong win

From the section

Britons Samantha Murray and Joseph Choong defended their titles at the GB Open Modern Pentathlon Championships.

Murray, 24, the 2012 Olympic silver medallist, beat Tamara Alekszejev and Alice Fitton to the crown, which doubles as the British Championship.

Choong, 19, held off Joe Evans and Tom Toolis to add the senior honour to the junior title he won last year.

The event, staged in Solihull, involves fencing, swimming, show jumping and a run/shoot using laser pistols.